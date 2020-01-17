Grammys 2020: How to watch, who's performing and what's happening during the music awards

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Placed on Administrative Leave Following Misconduct Allegation The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday. Recording Academy, via statement Recording Academy, via statement Dugan, who was hired just six months ago, became the...
Deborah Dugan, the ousted Grammys CEO who was put on administrative leave last week, has said music's biggest awards are tainted because of conflicts of interest... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •CBS News •Just Jared
