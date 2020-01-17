Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Roberto Alvim used parts of a speech by Nazi Germany's propaganda chief, sparking outrage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video

Joseph Goebbels quote controversy: Brazil culture chief Roberto Alvim sparks anger in video 01:04

 Brazil's culture minister spoke about national art in a speech that closely resembled that of Hilter's propaganda chief.View on euronews

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil: Far-right culture minister fired after echoing Nazi Goebbels

Brazil's Culture Minister Roberto Alvim has been fired after giving a speech that appears to copy Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels. Alvim promised a "heroic...
Deutsche Welle

Brazil's culture minister fired after paraphrasing quote by Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels

Brazil's Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim was fired Friday after posting a video that strongly resembled a speech given by notorious Nazi propaganda chief Joseph...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

deniisu

[FREAK OF COLOR] ren amamiya hard stan 🔞 RT @ggreenwald: Bolsonaro's Culture Minister was fired today after he gave a Nazi speech - a literal Nazi speech: plagiarizing Goebbels, am… 10 seconds ago

gba_gersinho

Gerson RT @citadini: Brazil culture secretary fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/YW7aqVcXOZ 2 minutes ago

postmoshemendel

Oren the rudest Vinogradov RT @FFRAFAction: Brazil culture secretary fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/w4ictcS6lL 2 minutes ago

TAntifascista

T. #Antifascista 🇪🇺🕷🐟 RT @EUflagmafia: BBC News - Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels https://t.co/eY5RM0sEVh 6 minutes ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du #Brazil culture secretary Roberto Alvim fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels - The Guardian https://t.co/exU1CLAxFf 6 minutes ago

eflorian10

Gigi 🧚🏻‍♀️ RT @tomgara: Brazil's culture minister was fired today after giving a speech plagiarizing Goebbels, with a Wagner opera playing in the back… 9 minutes ago

jjpearso64

JJPearso64 RT @EMPosts: Brazil President Bolsonaro fired his culture minister after he paraphrased Nazi Joseph Goebbels in a video that stirred outrag… 10 minutes ago

tuffykt

Tuffy🇺🇸 Brazil's culture minister fired after paraphrasing quote by Nazi propaganda chief Goebbels https://t.co/mnEbecfKZV #FoxNews 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.