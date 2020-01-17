[FREAK OF COLOR] ren amamiya hard stan 🔞 RT @ggreenwald: Bolsonaro's Culture Minister was fired today after he gave a Nazi speech - a literal Nazi speech: plagiarizing Goebbels, am… 10 seconds ago

Gerson RT @citadini: Brazil culture secretary fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/YW7aqVcXOZ 2 minutes ago

Oren the rudest Vinogradov RT @FFRAFAction: Brazil culture secretary fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels https://t.co/w4ictcS6lL 2 minutes ago

T. #Antifascista 🇪🇺🕷🐟 RT @EUflagmafia: BBC News - Brazil's culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels https://t.co/eY5RM0sEVh 6 minutes ago

Eddie Du #Brazil culture secretary Roberto Alvim fired after echoing words of Nazi Goebbels - The Guardian https://t.co/exU1CLAxFf 6 minutes ago

Gigi 🧚🏻‍♀️ RT @tomgara: Brazil's culture minister was fired today after giving a speech plagiarizing Goebbels, with a Wagner opera playing in the back… 9 minutes ago

JJPearso64 RT @EMPosts: Brazil President Bolsonaro fired his culture minister after he paraphrased Nazi Joseph Goebbels in a video that stirred outrag… 10 minutes ago