Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jimmy Whitt Jr. flourishing in second stint at Arkansas

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Annelle Whitt only had her son’s best interest at heart when she looked new Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman squarely in the eyes and issued a simple ultimatum. “She told me this better work out or she’s coming to get me,” Musselman said, somewhat joking. “She made it very clear. She’s […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Whitt Jr. scores 30 to lead Arkansas past Vanderbilt 75-55

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 30 points to lead Arkansas to a 75-55 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. Whitt, a graduate...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

BuckeyeNationAR

lich85 RT @wholehogsports: Annelle Whitt only had her son's best interest at heart when she looked Eric Musselman in the eyes and issued an ultima… 2 hours ago

wholehogsports

WholeHogSports.com Annelle Whitt only had her son's best interest at heart when she looked Eric Musselman in the eyes and issued an ul… https://t.co/IkRsLHsbNw 10 hours ago

florentinobm

Florentino Bower "Jimmy Whitt Jr. Flourishing in Second Stint at Arkansas" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nbVfheHylp 17 hours ago

Breyden_Clark1

Breyden Clark RT @wholehogsports: Jimmy Whitt flourishing in second stint at Arkansas: https://t.co/fsSWfSe1ly 23 hours ago

nwademgaz

NWA Democrat-Gazette Annelle Whitt only had her son's best interest at heart when she looked new Arkansas coach Eric Musselman squarely… https://t.co/SqsZXIwHPf 1 day ago

marcuscfineart

The Real Marcus (M. Crutchfield) RT @KATVKyle: Jimmy Whitt Jr. flourishing in second stint at Arkansas https://t.co/b0imRS6zqs 1 day ago

KATVKyle

Kyle Deckelbaum Jimmy Whitt Jr. flourishing in second stint at Arkansas https://t.co/b0imRS6zqs 1 day ago

TonyKRCG13

Tony Mullen Neat story on former @KewpAthletics star @JimmyWhitt33 and his return to Arkansas. @KewpiesMBB https://t.co/2lqcwanLLt 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.