Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool’s Klopp annoyed at Africa Cup of Nations change

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations back to its traditional January slot is a “catastrophe” for the club. The tournament was due to be hosted by Cameroon in July 2021 and would have followed the expanded Club World Cup, which is set to feature Liverpool in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview [Video]Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool's Klopp annoyed at Africa Cup of Nations change

Liverpool's Klopp annoyed at Africa Cup of Nations changeLiverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations back to its traditional January slot is a "catastrophe" for his club
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC SportNews24talkSPORTDaily StarSoccerNews.comBBC News

Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool admission about AFCON changes that Arsenal fans will agree with

Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool admission about AFCON changes that Arsenal fans will agree withThe Liverpool manager has criticised the decision from the Confederation of African Football to move the Africa Cup of Nations back to January next season
Football.london Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.