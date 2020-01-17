Global  

'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen

euronews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal Of Michelle Carter Texting Suicide Case 02:11

 The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last year. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case [Video]US Supreme Court agrees to take up Colorado's 'faithless electors' case

The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case , the court said Friday, after the state in October appealed a federal court ruling that said that..

Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors [Video]Supreme Court To Take Up Issue Of Electoral College And 'Faithless' Presidential Electors

The Supreme Court will consider a key case that could impact presidential elections.

Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving religious freedom in dispute over birth control

Supreme Court agrees to hear case involving religious freedom in dispute over birth control
euronews Also reported by •FOXNews.com Seattle Times WorldNews

Polymet says it will appeal Court of Appeals decisions to MN Supreme Court

The Polymet Mining Corp. will appeal the Minnesota Court of Appeals' decision to reject three of the permits it needs to build a copper mine in the Hoyt Lakes...
bizjournals Also reported by •Newsy CBS 2

Tweets about this

vpaige

Vivian J. Paige 📝🌈🌊 RT @ssurovell: USA still fighting about logistics of a system created to maximize state power based on how many slaves each had. If SCOTUS… 3 minutes ago

Crazy8ADELLA

ADELLA GARNER RT @WatchingWhatYou: . I saw no discussion on Twitter about this and it's a MASSIVELY important case about the electoral college. . https:/… 9 minutes ago

alexandriaden

alexandria RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Why is it that lunatic liberals always want to change the laws of our #Constitution to suite their own political agenda… 11 minutes ago

mamaria33

Beto times are coming! 'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen https://t.co/YuqkOe2CpO 12 minutes ago

kjd_kimd63

kjd RT @karolcummins: 💣BlackOp22💣 Supreme Court Takes CO & WA Faithless Elector Cases, Teeing Up Major Issue & Possible Uncertainty in 2020 P… 14 minutes ago

BrKatsumata

Bruce Katsumata 'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen… https://t.co/kSMpK4QxFj 24 minutes ago

Lelabosch

Lelabosch 'Faithless elector': Supreme Court will hear case that could change how presidents are chosen https://t.co/7PQZQclZ4B via @nbcnews 25 minutes ago

DevonKieft

Devon J Van De Kieft RT @koigi3: Supreme Court to hear 'faithless elector' case ahead of 2020 presidential election https://t.co/79R6naQqFO #FoxNews ... My My… 28 minutes ago

