FBI arrests three more members of right wing extremist group 'The Base'

BBC News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Six suspected white supremacists have been arrested in what appeared to be a co-ordinated operation.
 Three men, allegedly linked with a racially-motivated extremist group known as "The Base," are facing federal firearms and alien-related charges. Katie Johnston reports.

Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally [Video]Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on..

Baltimore FBI Agents Arrest 3 Alleged White Supremacists [Video]Baltimore FBI Agents Arrest 3 Alleged White Supremacists

Three Maryland area men, allegedly linked to a racially-motivated extremist group known as "The Base," are facing federal firearms and alien-related charges.

Recent related news from verified sources

Who is U.S. neo-Nazi group 'The Base'?

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of an armed neo-Nazi group known as The Base that hopes to start a race war in the United States, officials said on...
