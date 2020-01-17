Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi police granted emergency detention powers under NSA for three months

Hindu Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security and law and order
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi CP getsemergencydetention powers

The office of Delhi Police Commissioner has been granted emergency detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, beginning January 19
Hindu

China Releases #MeToo Activist Who Covered Hong Kong Protests

Huang Xueqin, who spoke critically of China’s restrictions on free speech, spent nearly three months in detention on charges of “provoking trouble.”
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

AimimFansClub

AIMIM FANS CLUB RT @IndiaToday: According to the reports shared by Asaduddin Owaisi on his Twitter handle, Delhi would be under NSA for three months. https… 19 minutes ago

MahantiSd

Satyendradev Mahanti Empowered to detain: Owaisi after reports on Delhi Police being granted emergency detention powers under NSA - Indi… https://t.co/ma6cf75srF 2 hours ago

LatestNewzIndia

Latest Newz India Delhi police commissioner granted emergency detention powers under National Security Act: Reports https://t.co/Wc9a2SaIyW 2 hours ago

itsminespirit

╬Å®µñ R♥y╬ Empowered to detain: Owaisi after reports on Delhi Police being granted emergency detention powers under NSA https://t.co/BQocy1UTUF 3 hours ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Delhi police commissioner granted emergency detention powers under National Security Act: Reports https://t.co/nCY0H86Gq8 3 hours ago

maher275

Digitalmunition Empowered to detain: Owaisi after reports on Delhi Police being granted emergency detention powers under NSA https://t.co/zajVWtpqbq 4 hours ago

MrMario29699990

We Are Anonymous🇮🇳 RT @GulamRabbaniAdv: To curb raising voices @pbhushan1 Delhi police commissioner granted emergency detention powers under National Security… 5 hours ago

GulamRabbaniAdv

Gulam Rabbani Advocate To curb raising voices @pbhushan1 Delhi police commissioner granted emergency detention powers under National Secur… https://t.co/JKoJBPRHAe 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.