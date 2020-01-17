Global  

Atlantic City mayor: Tear down ‘eyesore’ of ex-Trump casino

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. Mayor Marty Small said in a speech Thursday to a business group that knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Donald Trump is one of his main goals for 2020.
News video: Atlantic City Mayor: Tear Down 'Eyesore' Of Ex-Trump Casino

Atlantic City Mayor: Tear Down 'Eyesore' Of Ex-Trump Casino 00:26

 Atlantic City’s mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. Mayor Marty Small said in a speech Thursday to a business group that knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Donald Trump is one of his main goals for 2020. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Atlantic City relents, sets vote on government change

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City voters will decide whether to change the city’s form of government to eliminate an elected mayor now that the city...
Seattle Times

Hard Rock boss: Atlantic City ‘going in wrong direction’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The CEO of Hard Rock International says Atlantic City “is going in the wrong direction” and is in worse shape than when the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournals

SmartStik

Karl #Accountability Another “successful business” from the deal maker 🍊💩@realdonaldtrump which went bankrupt like most of his businesse… https://t.co/P3986iswIj 16 minutes ago

jon2allen

Jon Allen Atlantic City mayor: Tear down 'eyesore' of ex-Trump casino https://t.co/vXh6kmeHM5 via @Yahoo 26 minutes ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Trump is one of his ma… https://t.co/SxbLgNMt0O 28 minutes ago

DudekLinda

Linda Dudek 🍑 Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small: Tear Down 'Eyesore' Of Ex-Trump Casino https://t.co/0rqZ419q7c 1 hour ago

AdfreshBlackbir

Adfresh RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Atlantic City's mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. Mayor Marty Small called it an “embarra… 1 hour ago

AhoyTroph215

Tropher the Goat 🤷🏽‍♂️ RT @CBSPhilly: Atlantic City’s mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. https://t.co/Fehp0MDNVD 2 hours ago

LowCarbLoving

Lysette Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small: Tear Down 'Eyesore' Of Ex-Trump Casino https://t.co/4CU1cQWrwo 2 hours ago

djeugene_edo

DJ Eugene Edo Atlantic City Mayor Wants to Tear Down ‘Eyesore’ of Ex-Trump Casino https://t.co/cGhNbHOfpF 2 hours ago

