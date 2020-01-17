Atlantic City mayor: Tear down ‘eyesore’ of ex-Trump casino
Friday, 17 January 2020 () ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. Mayor Marty Small said in a speech Thursday to a business group that knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Donald Trump is one of his main goals for 2020. It is currently owned by […]
Atlantic City’s mayor wants to demolish the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino. Mayor Marty Small said in a speech Thursday to a business group that knocking down the vacant casino once owned by President Donald Trump is one of his main goals for 2020. Katie Johnston reports.