Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with U.S., talks with Afghan govt -sources

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The Taliban will implement a 10-day ceasefire with U.S. troops, a reduction in violence with Afghan forces and discussions with Afghan government officials if it reaches a deal with U.S. negotiators in talks in Doha, two sources have said.
