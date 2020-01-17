Trump administration to roll back school lunch regulations on fruits and vegetables

Marita Murphy RT @Pismo_B: Happy Birthday Michael! 🤣🤣🤣👇👇👇 Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her… 10 seconds ago

Betting Bette⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday More Obam… 13 seconds ago

lkny ☘️✝️☘️ RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday https://t.co/LO… 13 seconds ago

J GAULT WAS HERE RT @ltlgcoach: The only thing left will be to get men out of women’s restrooms and locker rooms. It’s almost like ⁦@BarackObama⁩ was never… 18 seconds ago

AuntSophie RT @SouthernLibtard: "In 2019, the first comprehensive analysis of the Obama administration's lunch plan ... found the updates 'had a posit… 21 seconds ago

MRoss🐶🚢usa RT @CHIZMAGA: The Trump Administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday... 😂😂😂 27 seconds ago

pauls nyc 🕆🖖 RT @LiberalsLeaving: Boss move by our President! ... another failed Obama plan no one but him has the guts to axe! #Trump2020 #TrumpTrain #… 27 seconds ago