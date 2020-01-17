Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump administration to roll back school lunch regulations on fruits and vegetables

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The USDA announced they plan to roll back school lunch regulations championed by Michelle Obama to allow schools "more flexibility" in what they serve because "because they know their children best."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rollback proposed for Michelle Obama school lunch guidelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed rolling back nutrition guidelines for school meals that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

murphy_marita

Marita Murphy RT @Pismo_B: Happy Birthday Michael! 🤣🤣🤣👇👇👇 Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her… 10 seconds ago

BellaBe11395785

Betting Bette⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday More Obam… 13 seconds ago

lizkny44

lkny ☘️✝️☘️ RT @thehill: JUST IN: Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday https://t.co/LO… 13 seconds ago

BarryRChapman

J GAULT WAS HERE RT @ltlgcoach: The only thing left will be to get men out of women’s restrooms and locker rooms. It’s almost like ⁦@BarackObama⁩ was never… 18 seconds ago

AuntSophie1

AuntSophie RT @SouthernLibtard: "In 2019, the first comprehensive analysis of the Obama administration's lunch plan ... found the updates 'had a posit… 21 seconds ago

Beagle0318

MRoss🐶🚢usa RT @CHIZMAGA: The Trump Administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday... 😂😂😂 27 seconds ago

pauls_nyc

pauls nyc 🕆🖖 RT @LiberalsLeaving: Boss move by our President! ... another failed Obama plan no one but him has the guts to axe! #Trump2020 #TrumpTrain #… 27 seconds ago

milove131

GreatAwakening 🌵⏰⚖️ RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama's school lunch rules on her birthday https://t.co/… 33 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.