Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a way to fix the NFL’s worst field goal unit: Ignore the kicker and just score touchdowns. The Titans went a measly 8 of 18 on field-goal attempts during the regular season, easily the league’s worst making only 44.4%. Greg Joseph, their fifth different kicker this […] 👓 View full article