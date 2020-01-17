Global  

Blizzard prompts state of emergency in Newfoundland capital

Seattle Times Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — The capital of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador declared a rare state of emergency Friday as blizzard conditions descended on the city and residents prepared for an intense storm expected to last into Saturday. Officials in St. John’s ordered businesses closed and vehicles off the roads. The nearby […]
News video: State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the province

State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the province 01:24

 With meteorologist Chris Murphy

Blizzard conditions pushing into the night in Newfoundland [Video]Blizzard conditions pushing into the night in Newfoundland

This epic blast of winter continues in Carbonear, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Emergency warnings issued over raging bushfires in Australia [Video]Emergency warnings issued over raging bushfires in Australia

Emergency warnings have been issued for half a dozen bushfires burning across Australia's southern state of New South Wales, as hot westerly winds continue to whip up more blazes. The most severe fires..

Blizzard conditions in Newfoundland prompt state of emergency in St. John's

The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the...
Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the Capitol

Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Armed Militias Threaten to Storm the CapitolGovernor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency after credible threats of armed militias planning to storm the state capital during next Mondays pro gun...
