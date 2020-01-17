Global  

Passengers from China to be screened for new illness in US airports

The Age Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention officials say they will begin taking temperatures and asking about symptoms of passengers at three US airports.
News video: Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports 04:03

 William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers...

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak [Video]LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published

'World's largest annual human migration' begins as three billion commutes expected ahead of Chinese New Year

The temporality-added train for the upcoming Chinese New Year departs Beijing on January 10, marking the start of the travel season for the country's New Year celebrations. The video shows hundreds..

The temporality-added train for the upcoming Chinese New Year departs Beijing on January 10, marking the start of the travel season for the country's New Year celebrations. The video shows hundreds..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published


US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials announced Friday that they will begin screening airline passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has...
SeattlePI.com

US to screen airline passengers from China for new illness

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials announced Friday that they will begin screening airline passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has...
Seattle Times

