Passengers from China to be screened for new illness in US airports

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports 04:03 William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers...