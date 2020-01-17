Former U.S. congressman Collins sentenced to 26 months for insider trading
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to taking part in an insider trading scheme.
Collins appeared before United States District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison concurrently on two different charges, one year supervised..