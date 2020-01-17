Global  

Former U.S. congressman Collins sentenced to 26 months for insider trading

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to taking part in an insider trading scheme.
News video: Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison 00:58

 Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to taking part in an insider trading scheme. Jillian Kitchener has more.

