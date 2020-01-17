Global  

Trump says Iran's Khamenei 'should be very careful with his words'

Reuters Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be very careful about what he says after Khamenei harshly criticized the United States in a Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump warns Iranian supreme leader who called him a 'clown' to be 'very careful with his words'

President Donald Trump warned Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very careful with his words" after Khamenei called him a "clown"
USATODAY.com

He should be very careful with his words: US President warns 'so-called Supreme Leader of Iran'

Washington D.C. [US], Jan 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very careful"...
Sify

