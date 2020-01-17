Meghan Markle drives herself to Canadian airport amid royal drama

Tina gamble RT @Amy02134710: Amazingly she looks directly at the camera. It appears she may have tipped off the pap, she loves the attention. Shouldn’t… 7 minutes ago

Haji M Hanif RT @USATODAY: Meghan Markle drove herself to Canada's Victoria International Airport, according to pictures obtained by a British tabloid.… 11 minutes ago

Gina Lawriw Duchess Meghan Spotted Smiling as She Drives to Pick Up Friend From the Airport in Canada https://t.co/bWlDl0NF2F 14 minutes ago

Living Sarcasm Beaming Meghan Markle drives herself to Canadian airport in a Land Rover to pick up her pilates instructor. Finall… https://t.co/6sDPhFXeQC 2 hours ago

Marvellous Fiasco RT @RuleBrexitannia: Carefree Meghan Markle drives herself in Canada. Doubtful she will ever return to the UK. https://t.co/TsPCkq9jwQ 2 hours ago