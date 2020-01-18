Global  

Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is returning to the NFC East, this time be the New York Giants' offensive coordinator on Joe Judge's staff.
