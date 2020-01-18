Tracy Lyons This just made my night!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dHFTm9bDJj 14 minutes ago soccerman Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff Former Dallas Cowb… https://t.co/RTGdyVEWrG 21 minutes ago CARAUS WILLIAMS Giants fans, your thoughts behind this move? https://t.co/GV9HvkQIFS 40 minutes ago USA NEWS FEEDS Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff… https://t.co/LWk49dLS6E 54 minutes ago James Quick Wow very interesting https://t.co/iNiSCT4n8Y 56 minutes ago Jack Henry Source: Jason Garrett agrees to become new Giants OC #SmartNews ..Good to hear.. https://t.co/g5i7QuGdYM 57 minutes ago Daniel Franck RT @JordanRaanan: The Giants got a veteran coordinator for their first-year head coach. https://t.co/I9gqqxQk2s 1 hour ago GuyXPro ℠ RT @1053thefan: BREAKING: Former #Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Agrees To Become New York Giants Offensive Coordinator https://t.co/9RA62NEn9Z 1 hour ago