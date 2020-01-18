Global  

AP source: Giants hiring Garrett as offensive coordinator

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team […]
Jason Garrett agrees to become offensive coordinator on New York Giants coach Joe Judge's staff

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is returning to the NFC East, this time be the New York Giants' offensive coordinator on Joe Judge's staff.
