Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Sajid Javid warns businesses UK and EU regulations will differ after Brexit, saying firms must "adjust".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

neils46

Neil Short#FBPE RT @Rand0mB1tsUK: Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business Hey @sajidjavid, so that we can prepare for this - h… 10 seconds ago

emmsimpson__

Mandy Simpson RT @asentance: More nonsense from Javid. Of course we need a high degree of alignment with our closest trading partners.”Brexit: 'No alignm… 21 seconds ago

lianamurphy

🇬🇧 Liana Murphy #OdetoJoy RT @RuthLeaEcon: A timely intervention from Javid - no to EU regulation alignment. But, of course, our exporters to EU will have to comply… 37 seconds ago

EnfieldforEU

Enfield for Europe (EfE) #FBPE RT @grahambsi: Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business: Can the Tories be that stupid? https://t.co/WfAZGUM00y 39 seconds ago

12fv123

12Fiona RT @WyeLea: BBC News - Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business https://t.co/W843aNbo8l 42 seconds ago

nglwaug

nigel waugh RT @alanjstedman: Dumb and dumber. Ultimately, it will be business imo, that turns this ship around. The pressure will just build up until… 51 seconds ago

discobabe76

Dani 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇮🇹 🏏 RT @Margin4Error: As promised by Economists4Brexit - manufacturing will largely close down after brexit. BBC News - Chancellor announces '… 53 seconds ago

aighne_kearney

aighne_kearney RT @BBCNews: Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business https://t.co/BTp2w6lxft 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.