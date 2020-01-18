Global  

Navy to name aircraft carrier for Pearl Harbor hero Miller

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is expected to honor a World War II hero when a new aircraft carrier is named for Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller. The announcement is expected to be made at Pearl Harbor Monday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday. Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy […]
