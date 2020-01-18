Global  

'Extraordinary story of survival': Nurse, bystanders labelled heroes for saving Yellow Wiggle's life

The Age Saturday, 18 January 2020
Off-duty nurse Grace Jones used a defibrillator three times to save Greg Page after he collapsed on the side of a stage during a bushfire benefit show on Friday night.
