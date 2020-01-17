Global  

Best Buy board investigating allegations CEO Corie Barry had relationship with employee, reports say

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Best Buy's board is investigating allegations that CEO Corie Barry had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
News video: Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry Under Investigation For Misconduct 00:28

 An anonymous letter accuses Best Buy’s CEO Corie Barry of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, John Lauritsen reports (0:28). WCCO 4 News at 5 – January 17, 2019

Best Buy investigates claims that its CEO was romantically involved with another executive

Best Buy investigates claims that its CEO was romantically involved with another executive· Best Buy is investigating allegations that CEO Corie Barry was romantically involved with a fellow executive, the company confirmed to Business Insider on...
Business Insider

Best Buy launches investigation into CEO Corie Barry

Best Buy Co. Inc. CEO Corie Barry is under investigation by the retailer's board after it received an anonymous letter alleging an inappropriate romantic...
bizjournals


