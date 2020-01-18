Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Reuters India Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:06

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team [Video]Here's Who Will Be On Trump's Impeachment Defense Team

The team is expected to include Ken Starr, Robert Ray, Pam Bondi, Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Pat Cipollone.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place [Video]President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump added two high-profile attorneys to his impeachment defense team, but before opening statements can start, Senators must finalize the rules; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump adds legal heavyweights Starr, Dershowitz to defence team in impeachment trial

The team defending the Republican President will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Mr. Trump’s private attorney Jay Sekulow, the White House said
Hindu Also reported by •ReutersNews24Seattle TimeseuronewsJapan TodayFT.comNYTimes.comNPR

Toobin-Dershowitz Clash Over Impeachment Takes a Weird Turn: ‘I Look Like Your Mother’ ‘You Wish’

*Alan Dershowitz* appeared on CNN tonight to talk about his role in the Trump legal defense (he distanced himself from the official legal team in comments to...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaFT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.