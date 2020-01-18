Global  

World's shortest man dies, aged 27

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
"Life can be challenging when you weigh just six kilograms and you don't fit into a world built for the average person," said Guinness World Record's Craig Glenday. But the Nepalese man didn't let his size stop him.
Khagendra Thapa Magar: World’s shortest mobile man dies aged 27

At 67.08cm (2ft 2.41in), Khagendra Thapa Magar was recognised the shortest living man who could walk.
BBC News

'World's smallest man' dies at age of 27

'World's smallest man' dies at age of 27The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, died this morning at a hospital in Nepal. Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured...
WorldNews

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live BBC News - Khagendra Thapa Magar: World’s shortest mobile man dies aged 27 https://t.co/teamM1vpQx 14 minutes ago

abdkabir

Kabir RT @MailOnline: World's shortest man dies aged 27 https://t.co/alHyI2CF0Y 53 minutes ago

johnblackmanhey

JohnBlackman World's shortest man dies aged 27 in Nepal (so there WAS somebody shorter than Steve Price!) https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn https://t.co/J4DWVSsibW 1 hour ago

Screamqueenarmy

Chris Dunlop World's shortest man who could walk dies aged 27 | World News | Sky News https://t.co/y2GnekQoh0 2 hours ago

yazzooguy

Brian James World's shortest man who could walk dies aged 27, Was 2ft 3in tall and entered the Guinness World Record book. https://t.co/SKbtdSJzA8 3 hours ago

fitfaves

Annette Bethel RT @MailOnline: World's shortest man who measured 2ft 2ins and 'didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life' dies… 3 hours ago

SandieWard

Sandie Ward RT @BBCWorld: Khagendra Thapa Magar: World’s shortest mobile man dies aged 27 https://t.co/Obi3j5j3rG 3 hours ago

nomorequangos

Michael Duffy RT @thepainterflynn: BBC News - Khagendra Thapa Magar: World’s shortest mobile man dies aged 27 https://t.co/0mjtGEEk3y 3 hours ago

