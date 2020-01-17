Global  

One skier dead, another injured in avalanche at California resort

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California, was killed during the avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort, authorities said.
News video: One Man Killed, One Injured In Avalanche At Alpine Meadows

One Man Killed, One Injured In Avalanche At Alpine Meadows 02:23

 One skier is dead and another seriously injured after an avalanche struck Alpine Meadows on Friday morning.

One Dead, One Seriously Injured Following Avalanche in Northern California [Video]One Dead, One Seriously Injured Following Avalanche in Northern California

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Friday following an avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort.

Skier Killed After Avalanche Strikes Alpine Meadows Resort Above Lake Tahoe [Video]Skier Killed After Avalanche Strikes Alpine Meadows Resort Above Lake Tahoe

An avalanche slammed into the Alpine Meadows ski area Friday, killing a 34-year-old skier and seriously injuring a second. Da Lin reports. (1-17-20)

Avalanche kills skier as winter storm targets the Midwest and Northeast

An avalanche killed one skier and left another severely injured near Lake Tahoe in California. The storm is on the move, causing whiteouts and spinouts on icy...
CBS News

Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Leaves One Person Dead, Another Seriously Injured


TIME


lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times An avalanche at Alpine Meadows has left one skier dead and another seriously injured, the Placer County Sheriff's O… https://t.co/56uuZZiHRq 38 minutes ago

kbierley

Kent Bierley One skier is dead and another is injured after Lake Tahoe avalanche https://t.co/iDcOrRw0HN 2 hours ago

Wkohut1

William Kohut RT @CBSEveningNews: DEVELOPING: The mega-storm barreling across the U.S. has taken a new and deadly turn: a Northern California avalanche k… 2 hours ago

JamesWi11409134

J W One skier is dead and another is injured after Lake Tahoe avalanche https://t.co/vbco4RGClx via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

AlexaSouthwick

Alexa Southwick (Jade) RT @USATODAY: One skier was killed and another injured after an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort. https://t.co/ruIPseOKeF 4 hours ago

TeeELCee_

tiffany 🌻 RT @abc7newsbayarea: UPDATE: @squawalpine officials say no other victims reported missing following an avalanche that killed 1 skier and in… 4 hours ago

thaiparampil

thaiparampil One skier is dead and another is injured after Lake Tahoe avalanche https://t.co/410SO7S46J 4 hours ago

chrishagan

Chris Hagan RT @bertjohnsonfoto: A tragic #avalanche killed one person and injured another today at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Tahoe. An avalanche… 4 hours ago

