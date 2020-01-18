Slocum scores 15, helps No. 8 Oregon State defeat California
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 victory over California on Friday night. Patricia Morris gave Oregon State (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) a lift off the bench with a career-high 13 points. She was 6 […]
