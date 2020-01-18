Global  

Slocum scores 15, helps No. 8 Oregon State defeat California

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 victory over California on Friday night. Patricia Morris gave Oregon State (16-1, 4-1 Pac-12) a lift off the bench with a career-high 13 points. She was 6 […]
 Oregon State men's basketball travels to Washington to take on the Huskies and then the Washington State Cougars on Thursday and then Saturday.

Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 24 points to lead Arizona State to an 82-76 victory over Oregon State on Thursday. The Sun Devils took their biggest...
Oregon Senate president, 76, hospitalized with hip pain

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, the longest-serving legislator in Oregon history, is in a Portland hospital after experiencing...
