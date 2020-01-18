Sport Thought: Is signing Grundy for seven years too big a risk?

Collingwood's decision to give ruckman Brodie Grundy the seven-year deal he desired is worth debating.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources This dog is really struggling with her stylish new set of doggie shoes This adorable pup proves that fashion isn't always functional - as she struggles to walk in a trendy pair of doggie trainers. Beauty, a seven-month-old miniature doberman, is filmed sliding around.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published 2 weeks ago A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this