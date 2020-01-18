Global  

What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
One person is dead and another seriously injured after an avalanche at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort. Here's what we know.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: DEADLY AVALANCHE: Placer County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Powers gives details on fatal Alpine Meadow Avalanche

DEADLY AVALANCHE: Placer County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Powers gives details on fatal Alpine Meadow Avalanche 04:55

 Placer County Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Powers gives details on fatal Alpine Meadow Avalanche

A LOOK BACK: Watch KPIX 5 Report On Deadly 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche [Video]A LOOK BACK: Watch KPIX 5 Report On Deadly 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

Archival footage of KPIX 5 reporting on the fatal avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:42

One Man Killed, One Injured In Avalanche At Alpine Meadows [Video]One Man Killed, One Injured In Avalanche At Alpine Meadows

One skier is dead and another seriously injured after an avalanche struck Alpine Meadows on Friday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:23


One skier dead, another injured in avalanche at California resort

Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California, was killed during the avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort, authorities said.
USATODAY.com

At least 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Northern California avalanche, authorities say

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Northern California killed at least one person and severely injured another, authorities said Friday. 
FOXNews.com


