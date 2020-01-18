USA TODAY Hero What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort. Via @usatoday https://t.co/KsObpLwEBH 30 minutes ago JudithLogan What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort https://t.co/FzuHt6yShk https://t.co/TaGFjptiBL 32 minutes ago NorthJersey.com What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort https://t.co/b2dzuoejE1 35 minutes ago Update Gaming TIps What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort https://t.co/ZJttvLrnm7 https://t.co/WtShiiAN3Z 55 minutes ago Cheese RT @azcentral: What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort https://t.co/nN8FwGTDHT 1 hour ago azcentral What we know about the deadly avalanche at the Alpine Meadows ski resort https://t.co/nN8FwGTDHT 1 hour ago Sidney Malik 🥽 RT @BerniceKing: Talking about racism is not divisive. You know what’s divisive, deadly and dehumanizing? RACISM. 3 hours ago Talk About Bernie @JoeBiden ... sir... I know you seem clumsy when you talk, but youmust be a genius to have convinced even one POC t… https://t.co/dY6qjdE5H9 3 hours ago