China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus strain in the central city of Wuhan, raising concerns that the disease could spread further.
News video: Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports 04:03

 William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how and why three major U.S. international airports began to screen for the novel virus in passengers...

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak [Video]China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published


China reports death in Wuhan outbreak

China reports death in Wuhan outbreakA 61-year-old man has become the first person to die in China from a respiratory illness believed to be caused by a new virus from the same family as SARS, which...
WorldNews

China reports four more cases in Wuhan virus outbreak

China reports four more cases in Wuhan virus outbreakBEIJING - Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new...
WorldNews


nednared

nednared RT @ReutersWorld: China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday https://t.co/7gqBIgC9MT https://t.co/wDZhOTVgLg 11 minutes ago

Firemanrick21

Rick Johnson RT @AJENews: China reports on Saturday four more cases in Wuhan virus outbreak https://t.co/SeezHaKHCV https://t.co/W36g2Hogwe 21 minutes ago

yomiyoukai

ArtemusCadlumArojado RT @gmanews: China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak https://t.co/7TtSErg58I 22 minutes ago

soleil82639

Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @Reuters: China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday https://t.co/dSHywvhUTN https://t.co/zfWjsUY1LZ 29 minutes ago

elmiro_anselmo

elmiro anselmo RT @JasonCalabretta: US health officials to begin airport screenings for passengers coming from Wuhan, China, the center of a growing outbr… 34 minutes ago

PAKISTAN_24x7

PAKISTANI NEWS China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday - FRANCE 24 English https://t.co/RmgrijADd2 40 minutes ago

xavierdollza

Xavier RT @UNMC_DrKhan: As expected but not as predicted (thought the Chinese would shut this down tight). China reports 4 new cases of #WuhanSARS… 44 minutes ago

davesnewscom

Dave's News China reports new cases of Wuhan virus ahead of key holiday https://t.co/wMttXFjqmx Issued on… https://t.co/bP85hEatT6 49 minutes ago

