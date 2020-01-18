Global  

'No one would know about my cancer': Doctors shun My Health Records

Sydney Morning Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
'No one would know about my cancer': Doctors shun My Health RecordsAs Michael Higgins struggled to come to terms with his grim cancer diagnosis, he was shocked to discover that his digital health record had not been updated.
