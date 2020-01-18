Global  

Beyoncé's Ivy Park line for adidas selling out online but available in select stores Saturday

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Beyonce's "Adidas x IVY PARK" collaboration is quickly selling out online but will be released in select stores Saturday while supplies last.
News video: Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas

Beyoncé Relaunches Ivy Park Clothing Line With Adidas 01:30

 She says the line of gender-neutral clothing &quot;puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.&quot;

