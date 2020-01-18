Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sania clinches Hobart International doubles title

Hindu Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Sania and Nadiia Kichenok pipped the second seed Chinese team 6-4 6-4.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sania Mirza completes dream comeback with doubles title in Hobart


Indian Express

One of the most special days of my life, says Sania Mirza after Hobart International win

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): After advancing to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament, Sania Mirza called it 'one of the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afafreen

whatsinthename RT @TheHinduSports: In a dream start to her second innings after a two-year break, #SaniaMirza lifted the WTA #HobartInternational trophy w… 55 minutes ago

indiatimes

Indiatimes .@MirzaSania is back on court after 2 years and starts with a win at #HobartInternational https://t.co/5dXDkwsGco 2 hours ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @FirstpostSports: Playing her first tournament at @HobartTennis after giving birth to son Izhaan, the 33-year-old Sania @MirzaSania has… 3 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Sania Mirza clinches Hobart International doubles title with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok #SaniaMirza… https://t.co/PPvTfko4wP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.