OU professor held for Maoist links; 20 students detained

Hindu Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Officials seized mobile phones, pen drives, written communications between the top Maoist leaders and Kasim, and other incriminating materials in addition to revolutionary literature.
Osmania professor held for ‘Maoist links’, CJ slams police

Telangana police on Saturday arrested an associate professor of Osmania University from his official residence on the campus in an early morning raid in...
IndiaTimes

