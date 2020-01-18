Global  

Four teachers sue Delta Air Lines over California fuel dump

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Four teachers sue Delta Air Lines over California fuel dumpAt a news conference, the teachers described the fuel as drizzling down like raindrops with "overwhelming" fumes. ......
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump

Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump 01:50

 Four teachers sued Delta Air Lines on Friday alleging negligence for dumping jet fuel "like rain" in a densely populated area affecting them and their students. Gavino Garay reports.

California Teachers Sue Delta After Jet Fuel Dump Over Schools [Video]California Teachers Sue Delta After Jet Fuel Dump Over Schools

​At least 60 people were treated for injuries by fire crew after a jetliner dumped fuel on five elementary schools earlier this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump [Video]Like 'rain': LA teachers sue Delta over fuel dump

Four teachers sued Delta Air Lines on Friday alleging negligence for dumping jet fuel &quot;like rain&quot; in a densely populated area affecting them and their students. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published


Teachers sue after Delta Air Lines plane dumps fuel on schools

Plaintiffs accuse pilot and flight crew of Delta Flight 89 of negligence over incident in Los Angeles
Independent

FAA: Delta didn't inform us about California fuel dump ahead of time

The Delta Air Lines pilots who dumped fuel over elementary schoolyards and neighborhoods in and around Los Angeles on Tuesday didn't inform air traffic control...
FOXNews.com


