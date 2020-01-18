Global  

Painting found in Italian museum wall is stolen Klimt

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Painting found in Italian museum wall is stolen KlimtPiacenza (Italy) (AFP) - A painting found stashed inside a wall at an Italian museum has been confirmed as the stolen "Portrait of a Lady" by Austria's Gustav Klimt, prosecutors said on Friday, two decades after the artwork went missing. The century-old painting was discovered concealed in an external wall by gardeners at the Ricci Oddi...
