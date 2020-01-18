Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns

WorldNews Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returnsGELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and set up another as Schalke dealt a blow to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s German title hopes in a 2-0 win on Friday. In the Bundesliga’s first game of 2020 after the winter break, Gladbach’s defense was frequently overwhelmed by host Schalke’s rapid team moves, especially on the counterattack. After a string of first-half saves by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept the score 0-0 at the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Revived Embolo returns to ex-club Schalke with Gladbach

Title contenders Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Schalke as the Bundesliga resumes after the winter break.
News24

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns

Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returnsBorussia Mönchengladbach was dealt a blow to its German title hopes with a 2-0 loss at Schalke on Friday
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Schalke #upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns - Journal Review #herthaberlin 🇩🇪 #Bundesliga https://t.co/cxcYVnYioh 15 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Schalke upsets Gladbach as Bundesliga returns. MORE: https://t.co/wZpH4lQSoT https://t.co/fdJ3M3Gmli 16 hours ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns : Borussia Mönchengladbach was dealt a blow to its German title h… https://t.co/wgfx3uwqL9 16 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns https://t.co/kHoWU1HHgI 17 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Schalke #upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns - USA TODAY #herthaberlin 🇩🇪 #Bundesliga Pls RT https://t.co/soyv5xMhIT 17 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns https://t.co/rVBRiJEOv1 17 hours ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.