Schalke upsets Gladbach 2-0 as Bundesliga returns

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

GELSENKIRCHEN, GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Gregoritsch scored one goal and set up another as Schalke dealt a blow to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s German title hopes in a 2-0 win on Friday. In the Bundesliga ’s first game of 2020 after the winter break, Gladbach ’s defense was frequently overwhelmed by host Schalke’s rapid team moves, especially on the counterattack. After a string of first-half saves by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept the score 0-0 at the... 👓 View full article

