Boris Johnson Unveils Brexit Day Celebration Plans – But Big Ben Will Not Bong

WorldNews Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson Unveils Brexit Day Celebration Plans – But Big Ben Will Not BongBoris Johnson has unveiled the government’s plans to celebrate Brexit day – with no mention of Big Ben bonging. Instead, there will be a clock projected on the prime minister’s own house and a light show in Whitehall that the public can watch on social media. Other highlights include a cabinet day out to an unspecified location in the north of England. It is not known how much the celebrations will cost. Commons authorities had initially ruled out bringing the out-of-action clock back into service in time for January 31 because it would have required £500,000 at short notice. The prime minister then poured fuel on the fire by suggesting the public...
News video: Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit 04:14

 Nick Ferrari offers money to help pay for Big Ben to bong for Brexit

Big Ben Brexit bong bid bombs as Boris Johnson eyes alternative celebration

Big Ben Brexit bong bid bombs as Boris Johnson eyes alternative celebrationDowning Street said Prime Minister was focusing on official plans to mark 11pm on January 31 because of potential difficulties using Parliament's famous bell
Tamworth Herald

News24.com | UK Parliament approves Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

The United Kingdom now has one foot out of the European Union's door after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill was endorsed by the House of Commons on...
News24

