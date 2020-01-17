Global  

Meryl Streep to Narrate Animated Short Film Celebrating Earth Day for Apple TV+

Friday, 17 January 2020
Meryl Streep to Narrate Animated Short Film Celebrating Earth Day for Apple TV+Meryl Streep is set to star in and narrate an animated short film for Apple TV+ that will celebrate Earth Day, Apple announced Friday. Streep will star with Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga in “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The film will premiere on...
News video: Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1

Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 1 06:19

 Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020. In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound...

Meryl Streep to lend her voice to Apple animated short film

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep is getting animated: The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to a short illustrated film celebrating the Earth. Apple TV Plus said...
Seattle Times

Apple TV+ original animated Earth Day film voiced by Meryl Streep

Apple usually comes up with creative ways to celebrate Earth Day each spring and this year, it’s going to release an original animated film starring the voice...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider

