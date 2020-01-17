Meryl Streep to Narrate Animated Short Film Celebrating Earth Day for Apple TV+

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

is set to star in and narrate an animated short film for Meryl Streep is set to star in and narrate an animated short film for Apple TV+ that will celebrate Earth Day, Apple announced Friday. Streep will star with Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga in “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.” The film will premiere on... 👓 View full article

