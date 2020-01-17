Global  

Yes, the UK media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racist

Friday, 17 January 2020
Yes, the UK media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racistMeghan Markle visits Cardiff Castle in January 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. Markle has faced racist attacks from the press since joining the royal family. | Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images The UK press’s continued denial of racism just shows how entrenched these attitudes are. Not agreeing with the concept of a hereditary monarchy in a country where it’s celebrated is an odd place to be. Stranger still is spending your time defending particular members of the royal family after coverage of them turns hostile. But this is where I’ve found myself this past week. Part of my job as an academic is to examine how racism functions in the UK. Ever since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince...
News video: Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court 00:33

 Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK media. Markle filed suit last year against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing a...

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit [Video]Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit

Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister. The former 'Suits' actress's..

Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row [Video]Question Time: Laurence Fox labels audience member 'racist' in Duchess of Sussex row

Actor Laurence Fox clashes with an audience member over whether the press' treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is racist. Mr Fox said the UK was the most 'tolerant, lovely country in Europe'.

Priti Patel rubbishes claims Meghan Markle has faced 'racist' press coverage

Priti Patel rubbishes claims Meghan Markle has faced 'racist' press coverageThe Home Secretary said she had not seen any debates or commentary about Meghan which she thought were racist - despite claims that racism has driven negative...
Tamworth Herald

Priti Patel says Meghan Markle has not faced racist media coverage

'I'm not in that category at all where I believe there's racism at all,' says home secretary
Independent

grandmaailsa

Dr Ailsa Hollinshead RT @bilal_labour: societally and structurally we are predisposed to looking at Meghan (a beautiful successful mixed race woman) and thinkin… 8 minutes ago

RuleByLogic

Let's Logic @Miss_Snuffy Sorry maybe I mean offensive rather than rude. Attacking his skin colour and gender rather than his po… https://t.co/spci0Wyt8f 23 minutes ago

exutweets

Exuper O. Yes, the UK media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racist https://t.co/UMPhJAOvpJ via @voxdotcom 40 minutes ago

knots_on_nuance

Kurt @guardiannews 'Media consumers purchase negative coverage of Meghan Markle at twice the rate of positive coverage' 57 minutes ago

SybyllaDeM

Sybylla DeMontagna RT @danwootton: "Meghan wanted a deferential press – we said no" My verdict on why the British media MUST provide fair and honest coverage… 1 hour ago

VinColby

Vin Colby RT @colbynews: Yes, the Murdoch/Brexit Queen media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racist... https://t.co/i2498sUmox 1 hour ago

colbynews

Colby News Yes, the Murdoch/Brexit Queen media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racist... https://t.co/i2498sUmox 1 hour ago

Grace20077

Grace#2007 RT @meghanxharry: Yes, the UK media’s coverage of Meghan really is racist | https://t.co/Zf9HZXrYR2 2 hours ago

