Yes, the UK media’s coverage of Meghan Markle really is racist
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Meghan Markle visits Cardiff Castle in January 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. Markle has faced racist attacks from the press since joining the royal family. | Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images The UK press’s continued denial of racism just shows how entrenched these attitudes are. Not agreeing with the concept of a hereditary monarchy in a country where it’s celebrated is an odd place to be. Stranger still is spending your time defending particular members of the royal family after coverage of them turns hostile. But this is where I’ve found myself this past week. Part of my job as an academic is to examine how racism functions in the UK. Ever since Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince...
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK media. Markle filed suit last year against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for allegedly unlawfully publishing a...
Samantha Markle: Duchess Meghan is to blame for royal exit Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister. The former 'Suits' actress's..
