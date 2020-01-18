Global  

China reports new virus cases, raising concern globally before key holiday

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
China reported four more cases of pneumonia believed to be caused by a new coronavirus strain, causing rising concern globally that a disease health officials do not yet fully understand could spread during a key holiday period.
News video: Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus

Travelers Arriving At JFK Airport From Central China Being Screened For Deadly Virus 02:35

 Airline passengers arriving at JFK Airport from Central China are being screened for a new deadly virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China [Video]LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports [Video]Raw Video: Disease Expert On New Coronavirus Screenings At U.S. Airports

William Schaffner, MD is a professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He spoke to KPIX 5 about the new strain of coronavirus from China and how..

China reports new Wuhan virus cases ahead of key holiday

Chinese health authorities said on Saturday they had discovered four more cases of pneumonia following an outbreak of what is believed to be a new coronavirus...
Reuters

Canadian airports aren't screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

The United States has joined a growing list of countries screening air travellers from China for a new virus linked to two deaths and dozens of infections, but...
CTV News Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comTerra Daily

