Patterson leads way for Bullets in NBL win over Hawks

The Age Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Lamar Patterson made it his personal mission to trample the Illawarra Hawks as the Brisbane Bullets notched their third straight NBL win.
ShootinFTL

Shootin From The Lip RT @GregDavis_cmail: The referees poked the bear...and the bear proceeded to be Lamarvellous for the @BrisbaneBullets. @cmail_sport @couri… 47 minutes ago

GregDavis_cmail

Greg Davis The referees poked the bear...and the bear proceeded to be Lamarvellous for the @BrisbaneBullets. @cmail_sport… https://t.co/dmQExzHhfl 47 minutes ago

RandSNewsfeed

Racing And Sports The Brisbane Bullets have kept alive their NBL playoff hopes with a 106-77 thumping of the Illawarra Hawks. https://t.co/76qNLw1Khw 1 hour ago

