Bess takes 5 wickets as England bullies South Africa Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Spinner Dom Bess took all five wickets, and two big ones in successive overs, as England threatened to embarrass South Africa in the third test on Saturday. Bess had career-best figures of 5-41 as England piled on the misery by reducing the home team to 113-5 in its first […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 2-England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard Jan 17 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 3rd test between South Africa and England on Friday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa trail...

Reuters India 20 hours ago



England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard Jan 16 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 3rd test between South Africa and England on Thursday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa England are 224...

Reuters India 2 days ago





Tweets about this