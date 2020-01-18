Global  

Bess takes 5 wickets as England bullies South Africa

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Spinner Dom Bess took all five wickets, and two big ones in successive overs, as England threatened to embarrass South Africa in the third test on Saturday. Bess had career-best figures of 5-41 as England piled on the misery by reducing the home team to 113-5 in its first […]
