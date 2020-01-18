President Trump's impeachment: What are the steps in the Senate trial

Celia ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WattersWorld: TOMORROW: Son of President @realDonaldTrump and EVP of The Trump Org. @EricTrump joins Watters' World. While the democrat… 18 seconds ago Jim Zimm RT @2runtherace: Sometimes you must sacrifice yourself for the greater good. "I will gladly take all those slings and arrows for you." - PO… 39 seconds ago JB RT @TheBeatWithAri: Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump's impeachment team, on 'abuse of power': "Abuse of power, even if proved, is not an… 49 seconds ago Jeanne Unrue RT @BoSnerdley: This farce impeachment is now underway. Let's fast forward to the ultimate conclusion. President Trump will NOT be impeache… 5 minutes ago Krizzo Talaigu RT @CuomoPrimeTime: What message is President Trump sending with recent additions to his legal team? @chriscuomo breaks it down. https://t… 7 minutes ago MIGUEL QUINTERO RT @ROBERTPATRIO: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 THIS WILL BE GREAT FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP " KEN STARR AND ALAN DERSHOWITZ TO JOIN HIS IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE… 7 minutes ago Lisa RT @DrNealHouston: The sham impeachment is based on third party hearsay..🤨 What a complete waste of our taxpayer dollars!! 😠 There is zer… 10 minutes ago