Iran is sending black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine: aviation official

Reuters Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Iran is sending to Ukraine the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that its military accidentally shot down this month, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the..

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges international partners to be united and persistent until a probe was complete.

Iranian official said 'expertise of France, Canada and America' will be used to read flight data in Kyiv.
The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran said it will not hand over flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed...
