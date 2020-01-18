Global  

Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states. The justices will hear arguments Wednesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education […]
