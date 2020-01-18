Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states. The justices will hear arguments Wednesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KAMC News WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear… https://t.co/oXWKQLNQ3F 2 minutes ago Crux A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could… https://t.co/qGZW7ht6JK 3 minutes ago kassandra RT @ladalavara: Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools . Why are we not investing the money back into public schools,… 5 minutes ago Diva RT @atheistie: Supreme Court takes up case on bans of state money to religious schools https://t.co/fnmLDXpH3u https://t.co/fnmLDXpH3u 6 minutes ago Atheist Ireland Supreme Court takes up case on bans of state money to religious schools https://t.co/fnmLDXpH3u https://t.co/fnmLDXpH3u 12 minutes ago Gene Bryant The Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schoolin… https://t.co/2lXKyM8Sgn 16 minutes ago News SummedUp Canada Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools https://t.co/AwzMsm5IUS 21 minutes ago Francesca "You're done" Reitano Justices taking up bans on state money to religious schools (from @AP) https://t.co/5QGDkFEvPr 25 minutes ago