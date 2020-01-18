Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules

BBC News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Businesses say prices could rise after Sajid Javid said there will be no alignment with EU rules after Brexit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit: 13 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: 13 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:37

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Federation chairman: Sajid Javid must deliver on pledges for policing [Video]Police Federation chairman: Sajid Javid must deliver on pledges for policing

It would be “unforgivable” if politicians failed to act on “desperately needed” long-term funding for policing, the head of the body which represents rank-and-file officers has warned. John..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK businesses fear post-Brexit break from EU rules

Food prices could rise after Sajid Javid said there will be no alignment with EU rules after Brexit, businesses say.
BBC News

Brexit: 'No alignment' with EU on regulation, Javid tells business

Sajid Javid warns businesses UK and EU regulations will differ after Brexit, saying firms must "adjust".
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhilipBagLowe

Philip Lowe BBC News - Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence https://t.co/aAcvHv8JDz Business leaders ask WTAF 4 minutes ago

manwithmessage

Mark Richards Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence Jānis is totally insane when it comes to unde… https://t.co/DSkFkGK52s 11 minutes ago

dracasaga

Kai 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 🇪🇺 RT @labisiffre: So, when Boris Johnson said, “Fuck business!”, he meant “Fuck business, and***people without much money!”. #BorisJohns… 12 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/pfOHEirbju | telling the un… https://t.co/HrlCqKUw7l 13 minutes ago

ElizabethFrase9

Elizabeth Fraser RT @BBCPolitics: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/TfkFu9cT3A 14 minutes ago

12alvin3

Alvin Brexiteer RT @BrexitBetrayed: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/bEERVvfmoX 14 minutes ago

mikewaghorne

Mike Waghorne BBC News - Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence https://t.co/nG7iPu8ihj. In his us… https://t.co/wpqfNa9tCh 15 minutes ago

TaraJewell6

Tara Jewell RT @BrexitHome: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/6fEx6t7eVV 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.