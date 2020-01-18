Philip Lowe BBC News - Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence https://t.co/aAcvHv8JDz Business leaders ask WTAF 4 minutes ago Mark Richards Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence Jānis is totally insane when it comes to unde… https://t.co/DSkFkGK52s 11 minutes ago Kai 🏳️‍🌈🇬🇧 🇪🇺 RT @labisiffre: So, when Boris Johnson said, “Fuck business!”, he meant “Fuck business, and***people without much money!”. #BorisJohns… 12 minutes ago of today Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/pfOHEirbju | telling the un… https://t.co/HrlCqKUw7l 13 minutes ago Elizabeth Fraser RT @BBCPolitics: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/TfkFu9cT3A 14 minutes ago Alvin Brexiteer RT @BrexitBetrayed: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/bEERVvfmoX 14 minutes ago Mike Waghorne BBC News - Brexit: Price rises warning after chancellor vows EU rules divergence https://t.co/nG7iPu8ihj. In his us… https://t.co/wpqfNa9tCh 15 minutes ago Tara Jewell RT @BrexitHome: Brexit: Business warning after Sajid Javid flags divergence from EU rules https://t.co/6fEx6t7eVV 18 minutes ago