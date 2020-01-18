Protesters in Berlin support environment-friendly farming Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Demonstrators in Berlin called for more environment-friendly agriculture practices at a protest Saturday in Berlin that included farmers with more than 150 tractors. Thousands of people gathered at the German capital’s Brandenburg Gate for the protest under the motto “We’ve had enough.” The protest, an annual event over the past decade, coincides […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Human beings, not robots': Workers protest Amazon on Cyber Monday in NYC Outside of CEO Jeff Bezos's $80 million dollar Manhattan penthouse, on a 'holiday' inspired by his behemoth online retailer, New Yorkers gathered on Cyber Monday (December 2) to protest Amazon and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:23Published on December 2, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this