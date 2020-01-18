Global  

Protesters in Berlin support environment-friendly farming

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Demonstrators in Berlin called for more environment-friendly agriculture practices at a protest Saturday in Berlin that included farmers with more than 150 tractors. Thousands of people gathered at the German capital’s Brandenburg Gate for the protest under the motto “We’ve had enough.” The protest, an annual event over the past decade, coincides […]
