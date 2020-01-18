Global  

Spurs’ winless run continues in draw at on-form Watford

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
WATFORD, England (AP) — Tottenham marked its fourth Premier League game without a win in a 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday, escaping defeat thanks to a penalty save by Paulo Gazzaniga. Jose Mourinho’s team hasn’t won in the Premier League since beating Brighton on Dec. 26 and the frustration was clear when Dele Alli […]
