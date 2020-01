Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A move by Libya’s east-based forces to choke off oil exports from its territory threatens to throttle much of the country’s oil production, the national corporation said Saturday, escalating tensions ahead of an international peace summit to end the civil war. Powerful tribal groups loyal to Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose forces […] 👓 View full article