Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Rose was taking a break from signing autographs at the MGM Grand hotel when asked a question he’s uniquely qualified to address. What’s worse, betting on baseball or cheating at baseball? “I don’t know,’’ Rose tells The Associated Press. “All I know is I’ve been suspended for 30 years now. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose

Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete RoseThere's one former baseball player uniquely qualified to answer a question about cheating in baseball
FOX Sports

Pete Rose Poo Poos MLB's Sign Stealing Scandal, It's No Big Deal!

The Astros' and Red Sox's cheating scandals are much ado about nothing ... so says Pete Rose, who tells TMZ Sports sign stealing ain't that big of a deal at all....
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

fincity01

notbrentburns RT @TSN_Sports: Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? MORE: https://t.co/3OZ8T1HsLO https://t.co/DQhmLIDGCL 4 minutes ago

Kennethpaynehu1

Kenneth payne humphries RT @Local12: Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose: https://t.co/lg31JG8smn https://t.co/k0pfTOfNKT 6 minutes ago

MikestewartAP

Mike Stewart Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose (from @AP) ⁦@MLB⁩ ⁦@PeteRose_14⁩ https://t.co/E7Kq3ChuLH 6 minutes ago

USSANews

Constitutional Drunk Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose https://t.co/SkufWoxBp4 8 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? MORE: https://t.co/3OZ8T1HsLO https://t.co/DQhmLIDGCL 8 minutes ago

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag Mlb:Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose >> https://t.co/NXTD9lnTik #baseball https://t.co/rXizIHmDDk 11 minutes ago

jcohenap

Jay Cohen Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose https://t.co/HDmI16UArJ 13 minutes ago

Local12

Local 12/WKRC-TV Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose: https://t.co/lg31JG8smn https://t.co/k0pfTOfNKT 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.