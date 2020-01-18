Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose

Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Rose was taking a break from signing autographs at the MGM Grand hotel when asked a question he’s uniquely qualified to address. What’s worse, betting on baseball or cheating at baseball? “I don’t know,’’ Rose tells The Associated Press. “All I know is I’ve been suspended for 30 years now. […] 👓 View full article

